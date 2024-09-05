September 05, 2024 | 17.06
The press conference for the presentation of the sixth and final training event of Milano FisioWeek 2024, entitled “… Beyond the Boundaries of the Profession”, scheduled for September 7, was held in Milan. This meeting represents a unique opportunity to explore the future of physiotherapy, in a context of excellence such as that offered by the Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation, at the Santa Maria Nascente headquarters in Milan.
