A weekend dedicated to classic cars. The three days of Milan AutoClassica has definitively closed its doors: the turnout of the public was extremely high, also and above all in the external area of ​​the pavilions which was visited by a packed crowd who came to attend the gatherings organized by around 20 clubs with almost 700 cars entered the fair. What are these clubs? Vespa Club, but also Fiat Club Italia, Cinquecentiamo, Abarth Registro Como, Club Mini, Club Squadra Alfa, Honda Civic Club and Sharks Team, just to name a few.

Rally Monza 2023

The Events Area of ​​the ACI Storico Arena, in Pavilion 12, was a great protagonist of this edition of Milano AutoClassica, and not only for hosting talk show on the world of collecting and preparations. In fact, it was there that the tests for the next 2023 Monza Rally were revealed, scheduled from 30 November to 2 December 2023 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza: we are talking about the Monza, Junior, Serraglio and Roggia Special Tests, all at the end of this season of Sparco Absolute Italian Rally Championship and the Italian Terra Rally Championship. A total of 78.94 kilometers of special tests, on a mixed route which includes 34.96 kilometers on asphalt and 43.98 kilometers on dirt.

Looking to the future

But in addition to rallies, meetings, previews and opportunities for discussion at the reference Federations in the field of vintage cars, the topic of future mobility was also touched upon at Milano AutoClassica. And, in particular, alternative fuels to electricity aimed at supporting the decarbonisation process of the sector. One above all, i biofuels: Milano AutoClassica ASI has in fact filled up some historic cars with bio-fuel to demonstrate how the current development of these alternative fuels is able to adhere to the technical specifications of older engines. Studies have also been conducted in this sense road tests organized by ASI with the participation of the English producer Coryton, which made its Sustain Classic biofuel available.

Milano AutoClassica 2023

“Our virtuous path towards the future of the sector continues and thanks to the work of the ASI Green Commission we are focusing on a fundamental theme: that of sustainability – commented Alberto Scuro, President of ASI – We have already demonstrated, official numbers in hand, that vehicles of historical and collectible interest certified in Italy have a residual influence on emissions and to do even more we have started in-depth studies on alternative fuels: they are already a reality and can be used even on older engines, as we also demonstrated at Milano AutoClassica. The future is already here, we want to be part of it because we are convinced that historic vehicles are not a problem but an asset for the country and must be able to continue to circulate.”