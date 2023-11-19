The thirteenth edition of Milano AutoClassica, at the Milan Rho Fair, is embellished with an important explosive parterre of models from all eras and a rich calendar of events. And the most expensive car on sale is the 1956 Mercedes 300 SL “Gullwing” worth 1,950,000 euros

An impressive influx of public greeted the thirteenth edition of Milan AutoClassica, which over the years has become one of the points of reference for collectors and enthusiasts from all over Europe. An incredible parterre of Ferraris welcomed visitors to pavilion 12, with the absolute queen of the show, the Ferrari 499P number 51, winner of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, displayed next to the 296 GT3 and the 750 Monza from 1954. A little further on, in front of the central Club House, a red parade of 488 Evos brought by members of the Ferrari Club Italia. There are three pavilions in total dedicated to the Milanese event, which as per the now consolidated tradition, exhibit together with vintage cars, the Italian previews of some of the most prestigious brands: from Bentley to Aston Martin, Kimera Automobili, Alpine, MG and all the news from the Romeo Ferraris group.

A walk through the pavilions of Milano AutoClassica is a dive into history, with models that spark memories and take you into a world of style and technology. The evolution of design and mechanics told not only by the million-dollar cars exhibited by the Ferrari Museums and by great collectors, such as Andrea Levy with his 777 Collection, but also by the models within reach of more budgets proposed by the sellers and clubs present at the show . Here among the stands, at the Scuderia Grassi, we find an unprecedented 044S, technologically sophisticated which recalls those of the premier class of the World Rally Group B, available in just 44 examples. A project signed by Scuderia Grassi whose history dates back to the last century when the driver Ovidio Capelli took over the Scuderia Ambrosiana from Count Giovanni Lurani. Carlo Gritti Morlacchi's Autostoriche.net offers a Volkswagen T1 Kombi, refitted by Porsche assistance, while at the OldCar24 stand, next to the 1966 Mercedes 230 SL, there is the red Alfa Romeo RZ Zagato, produced in just 278 units and highly sought after today by youngtimer collectors. Many pages of history contained in the large area of ​​Ruote da Sogno in Pavilion 12, with the very rare Fiat 1100-103 Allemano Coupé from 1953, whose line was designed by the brilliant pencil of Giovanni Michelotti, offered at 182,000 euros, and the Mercedes 300 SL "Gullwings" from 1956, the car ever on sale at the highest price in Milano AutoClassica, at one million and 950,000 euros.

FERRARI CLUB ITALY — The celebrations area of ​​the Milano AutoClassica Club House this year pays homage to the latest Prancing Horse racing models, owned by the gentlemen drivers who are members of the Ferrari Club Italia. Among these, the Ferrari 488 GT3, which came second in the AM class of the Italian GT Sprint Championship at the Monza Autodromo in 2023, alongside other Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo models with important pedigrees in the most prestigious track events: from the winner of the Italian Endurance AciSport Championship, to the first place in the Ferrari Club Italia Trophy in 2023, third in category at the Coppa Shell Pro-Am, in the last Ferrari world finals at Mugello. And precisely on the occasion of the meetings and talk shows promoted by Aci and Aci Storico during Milano AutoClassica, a protocol was signed between the Ferrari Club Italia and the Anci Network "Città dei motori", an association that brings together 40 Italian municipalities with a motoring vocation , of which the mayor of Maranello Luigi Zironi is president. Among the objectives, to promote and enhance national and international motor tourism through sporting and recreational activities: "We will strive to raise even greater awareness among institutions and private individuals of the importance of the automotive sector and the motor movement for the country's economy" – he explains Vincenzo Gibbino, president of the Ferrari Club Italia.

Photo exhibition — The preview held exclusively at Milano AutoClassica of the second edition of the photographic exhibition “Women and Motors?” was highly appreciated by the public. Joys and that’s it”, created by Elisabetta Cozzi, president of the Fratelli Cozzi Museum, and founder of the movement Woman in power. The exhibition, which welcomes visitors at the entrance to pavilion 12, is divided into twenty images which portray as many female personalities on board twenty Alfa Romeo belonging to the Museum collection. The protagonists portrayed by Camilla Albertini are all immortalized with their hands on the wheel and looking in the rear-view mirror.