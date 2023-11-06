Days are numbered for the thirteenth edition of Milano AutoClassica, the great event dedicated to the sector taking place on Saturday 18 November at Fiera Milano Rho. Among the many events on the calendar, the one with the Classic and Sports Cars & Motorcycles auction promoted by the Wannenes Auction House should certainly be remembered. 38 in all (37 cars and an iconic motorcycle) the lots that make up the catalogue, united by the common thread of the passion for beauty and the value of uniqueness.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Endurance Racing Edition

Among the Top Lots at auction, the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Endurance Racing Edition certainly stands out. Produced by the German car manufacturer Porsche since 1963, the Porsche 911 is a sports car still in production. In 2016, on the occasion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 911 Carrera S Endurance Racing Edition made its debut, created by the Exclusive department in collaboration with colleagues at Porsche Motorsport and built on the basis of the new 911 Carrera S with a 420 HP 3.0 twin-turbo boxer engine at 500 Nm of maximum torque, capable of reaching 308km of maximum speed, going from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Aesthetically it is easily recognizable for the black bands on the sides and the writing that crosses the silhouette, from the front bonnet along the roof to the tail “Porsche Intelligent Performance”, 20″ black alloy wheels, electronic sunroof, Chono Sport package , dual sports exhaust. The passenger compartment has also been embellished with exclusive finishes, without however resorting to excessively extreme solutions. The car offered for auction is a splendid 911 Carrera S Endurance Racing Edition, one of only 18 planned for the Italian market among the only 239 examples made, in its wonderful White color (matching color and matching number), equipped with its original booklet use and maintenance. The original bodywork and interior, perfectly preserved, together with the engine which has only traveled 36,000 km and the extraordinary mechanics make this twin-turbo Porsche a true rare pearl.

Fiat Dino Spider

Another Top Lot worth mentioning is the Fiat Dino Spider, a rare example (n° 125) in typical Rosso Corsa 121 and black interior characterized by the presence of the Dinoplex electronic ignition, which is believed to be part of the lot of the first series of 500 examples produced for the homologation of the propulsion unit in F.2, released overall in 1,163 units in 3 years. The car, in fact, was born from the collaboration between Fiat and Ferrari following the Maranello company’s need to homologate the propulsion unit called “Dino” designed in the 1950s by Alfredo (Dino) – son of the owner Enzo Ferrari who died prematurely – for the Formula 2 championship. It was designed by the Fiat technical office around the sophisticated engine V6 Ferrari with 160 HP at 7500 rpm, a car with a conventional architecture: front engine, five-speed manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive with self-locking differential, independent front wheel, rigid axle rear end and four-wheel disc brakes with brake booster. The bodywork was entrusted to Pininfarina, who designed the spider with extensive references to Ferrari models, and the debut took place at the 1966 Turin Motor Show. Purchased by the current owner in 2019, the car underwent a precise and philological restoration of the bodywork, engine, hood, upholstery and systems, of which there is extensive photographic documentation of the years 2019-2020 by DinoPoint of Bergamo, among the most expert and specialized restorers of the model. The conditions they are excellent and the car is equipped with a Certificate of Historical Relevance issued by the Fiat Historical Registry (identification plate also in the engine compartment).

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider from 1960

Among the cars on offer, the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider certainly stands out, “inspired” by Max Hoffman, the Alfa Romeo importer in the USA who asked the company’s top management to produce a spider version of the Giulietta Sprint, committing to purchasing 2,500 examples from propose on the North American market, which has always been very receptive to “open” versions of sports cars. In 1954 Rudolf Hruska contacted the Turin coachbuilders Bertone and Pininfarina, entrusting them with two chassis each, with the aim of carrying out their proposals for the future “Giulietta Spider”. To start production of the new spider, Pininfarina’s proposal was chosen, inspired by the Lancia Aurelia B24, with a sober stylistic approach and linked to the Italian tradition for cabriolet cars. Built by the Arese company from 1955 to 1962, meeting with great public approval, the Giulietta Spider was equipped with a 4-cylinder longitudinal in-line engine with a displacement of 1,290 cm³ delivering 65 HP of power (80 HP from 1958), which allowed it to reach the maximum speed of 155 km/h (165 since 1958).

The catalog of the Wannenes Auction in Milan AutoClassica 2023 is available online at this address