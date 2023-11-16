Also for this edition of Milano AutoClassica, scheduled from 17 to 19 November, a brand like Alpine could not be missing, which will take advantage of the opportunity to exhibit the entire range. The Renault Group sports brand invites visitors to discover four versions on its stand that offer different driving experiences, but all authentically Alpine.

A110

Light, precise, lively in all circumstances. The combination of the “Alpine” chassis with the 252 HP engine provides a driving pleasure reminiscent of that of the famous Berlinetta.

A110 GT

The Gran Turismo sports coupé of the range, versatile and elegant. The 300 HP engine combined with the “Alpine” chassis makes it the sports car ideal for daily commutes, but also for long journeys.

A110 S

Equipped with the “Sport” chassis which fully enhances the 300 HP engine. Sporty at heart, it is equipped, as an option, with semi-slick tires and a specific Aerodynamic Kit to satisfy drivers who want a more aggressive ride, especially on the track.

A110 R

The most radical, lighter and more streamlined version, inspired by the world of motor racing, thanks to the weight reduction to 1,082 kg, together with the bonnet, rear window and diffuser revisited and specific for this version. Even the chassis, the subject of an exclusive tuning, the 300 HP 1.8 l engine and the racing atmosphere that can be felt inside the cockpit, contribute to making the driving experience more intense than ever on board. of this car.