The thirteenth edition of Milan AutoClassica – Classic and Sports Car Show is scheduled at Milan Fair (Rho) The 17-19 November 2023. The event attracts classic car enthusiasts with a wide range of unique vehicles spanning different eras. During the event, on 18 November in Pavilion 16, an auction of classic cars and motorbikes and Youngtimers managed by Wannenes Auction House.

Milano AutoClassica 2023 date and program

Milan AutoClassica in 2023 it reaches the finish line of 13 editions, with a program full of activities and a long list of exhibitors. The immense pavilions of Fiera Milano host a vast exhibition of historic and collectible cars, with iconic models, Youngtimers and potential future rarities for sale by sector operators and private individuals. As per tradition, at Milano AutoClassica there is a section dedicated to spare parts unobtainable and vintage accessories.

Milano AutoClassica from 17 to 19 November 2023

Among the automotive brands they have confirmed their presence Alpine, Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW Club Italia, Caterham that returns, the department Stellantis Heritage, Ferrari Classiche, Kimera Automobili, Maserati, McLaren, Morgan and M.G as well as i Ferrari Museums who capture attention with their dream cars.

The 2023 edition also sees a growing participation of Clubs and Historical Records. Furthermore, this year the Vintage Boat Showwith an exhibition of classic vintage boats.

Milano AutoClassica 2023 ACI Storico and ASI program

The Milano AutoClassica 2023 program also includes many events organized by the relevant Federations, within theMeeting area of ACI Historical in Pavilion 12. Here you can watch talk shows on collecting, technical debates and bureaucratic updates on current topics, with driving simulators and racing contests for young people.

ACI Storico Milano AutoClassica stand

ASI (Automotoclub Storico Italiano) continues to celebrate “Italian pride” with a big one ASI Village shared with dozens of Federated Clubs and the exhibition of Italian cars and motorbikes from different eras.

Anniversaries and gatherings

The thirteenth edition of the event opens with the celebration of 60 years of three important cars: the Mercedes SL Pagoda (model W113), theDelta Cars And Lamborghinisalong with the 75th anniversary of Porsche.

The Mercedes SL Pagoda, model W113 230/250/280 SLhas been a legacy of the sophisticated 300 SL “Gullwing” coupé and the 190, marking a significant stylistic and technical development in Mercedes’ SL family. This year we commemorate his 60 years.

Lamborghini celebrates 60 years as the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese

L’Autodeltathe historic Italian sports team, celebrates its 60th anniversary became the official Racing Department of Alfa Romeopresenting iconic historic racing cars in its Museo Dinamico Alfa Romeo.

Lamborghinis instead he celebrates his 60th birthday as House of Sant’Agata Bolognese, with initiatives around the world, including celebrations at Milano AutoClassica. Furthermore, the Clubs and Porsche records they celebrate the 7th5th anniversary of the Stuttgart company with an exclusive meeting reserved for members during Milano AutoClassica.

Milano AutoClassica 2023 tickets

Tickets for Milano AutoClassica 2023 are on sale online on the event website or alternatively at the checkout. Invalids and disabled people, together with a possible companion, have entry free, and free tickets can be collected at the reception at the entrance to Pavilion 12, upon presentation of the disability or invalidity card.

Furthermore, they are available free parking spaces for disabled people supplied by Fiera Milano; further information on dedicated parking is available on the site. The children from 0 to 12 years they enter for free.

TICKETS ONLINE CHECKOUT Entire €20.00 €25.00 Reduced price for children (from 13 to 17 years old) €15.00 €15.00 Children (0 to 12 years old) nd free Family Package (2 adults + 2 children aged 13 to 17) €50.00 €50.00 Three day ticket €50.00 €60.00 Groups (min. 10 people) nd €15.00 Milano AutoClassica 2023 tickets

The large gathering open to Youngtimers and all Classic cars is scheduled in the external area

