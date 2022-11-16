Five years after his last appearance in Italy, Bonhams returns to set foot in our country on the occasion of Milano AutoClassica 2022. At the event which will take place from 18 to 20 November next, the British auction house will present its collectionled by two very exclusive Lamborghinis: the first is a 2019 Aventador Ad Personam, one of around 350 roadsters built and equipped with many options for a total of 125,000 euros, while the second is a 2022 Aventador SVJ LP780-4 Ultimae.

As for the first Aventador Ad PersonamBonhams says it has been finished in pearlescent white, with striking green accents and carbon-fibre accents, and features a dark green leather interior with gold accents. Among the various options mentioned above, the lifting system, the Sensonum audio system, the carbon wheel package and the carbon ceramic brakes deserve mention. This special example of the Toro supercar was registered by its sole owner earlier this year, and has only 100 kilometers on it. Waiting to find out how much it will actually be sold for, his estimate ranges between 900,000 and 1,100,000 euros. There Aventador SVJ LP780-4 Ultimae from 2022, on the other hand, is the latest and most powerful version of the supercar with a 780 HP naturally aspirated V12 engine: the auction house lets it be known that, with only the delivery mileage, this specimen has an estimated value of between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 euros.

The two Lamborghini supercars will be just two of the more than 50 collector cars that Bonhams will present at Milano AutoClassica 2022, representing other major Italian and international brands. In this sense, one cannot fail to mention the ISO Rivolta Iso Grifo Targa 1969: this is a unit of the open version of the high-performance GT, which was conceived in Milan, created by the Milanese Carrozzeria Pavesi and produced in the space of four years in less than 20 variants of the Targa. The one presented by Bonhams, finished in metallic green, has an estimated sale of between 650,000 and 750,000 euros. Finally, space also for models Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat and Lancia: there really is something for all tastes.