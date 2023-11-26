Controversy in Basiglio over the council’s no to naming the Milan lakefront after Berlusconi 3

Silvio Berlusconi causes discussion even in death and becomes an occasion for controversy in local politics. In particular to the municipal council of Basiglio, in the province of Milan, which also administers Milan 3 built by the former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia who passed away last June. A part of the lakeside of Milano 3 was to be named after Berlusconi, “the creator of Milano 3, built in a decade starting from the end of the 70s after having purchased – legend says at 50 lire per square meter – and reclaimed the lands marshy areas close to the southern park of Milan, which at the time were rice paddies and farmhouses”, recalls Il Giornale.

But according to what the newspaper says, “the majority rejected the centre-right opposition’s proposal: «It doesn’t match our scale of values», “divisive figure”, the reasons. The council and majority are the expression of the civic list of the mayor, Lidia Reale, behind which, however, according to the centre-right there are the Dems. It is no coincidence that, after the last administrative elections, the Milan PD has officially included Basiglio (the municipality to which Milan 3 belongs) among the cities conquered by the left in the Milanese province”.

Now a referendum is possible. “There is not only the availability but the will on the part of the list of which I am group leader to hold a popular consultation on the topic” Fabio Vinciguerra, leader of the civic group that governs the municipality, assures Il Giornale. “We take note but it was enough to approve our motion. We will start collecting signatures – replies the centre-right councilor Mattias Sture -. There will be the Berlusconi lakefront, we owe it to him”.

