Claudio Lippi Memorial at the Vismara Sports Center. Proceeds destined for the charity projects of the Milan Foundation

Thursday 19 May at 8.30 pm, at the Vismara Sports Center in viale dei Missaglia 117 (Milan), he returns “Milanissimo“, the “Memorial Claudio Lippi“in honor of the journalist of Milan Channel loved and appreciated by players and fans, even opponents, during his brilliant career, unfortunately very short.

On the pitch they will compete Milan Rossoneroold glories of Milan and Milan Whitefriends, colleagues and playmates of Claudio, including the players of the Italian National TV Artists with whom Claudio used to play for charity.

The event is open to the public, free admission and free donation. The proceeds from the event will go to the charity projects of Milan Foundation.

To participate, you must send your data to the reference email: memorialclaudiolippi@gmail.com indicating your name, surname, date, place of birth, email and telephone.

It will be a moment to remember and greet Claudio, “Always with a smile on his face”.

