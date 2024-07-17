Forte dei Marmi: Peck renews with Filippo

In Forte dei Marmi, the prestigious Milanese brand Peck inaugurates a new era, entrusting the management of its store to the Filippo restauranta famous Versilia brand founded by Filippo Di Bartola. This handover marks an important moment of cooperation with the territory, strengthening the link between the Milanese tradition of Peck and the local innovation represented by Filippo.



The Peck store, opened in 2021, covers an area of ​​approximately 150 square meters and includes various dedicated sections: an area for cheeses, one for packaged products under the Peck brand, a delicatessen counter and three walls reserved for wines. As reported by Pambianconews, starting from July 22, 2024, under the guidance of Filippo, the store will embark on a new path dedicated to freshness and novelty, as underlined in an official note.

This project is not limited to simple management, but involves a continuous synergy that could bring Peck products to Filippo’s premises and some of Filippo’s dishes to Peck’s gastronomic counter in Milan. Currently, Peck has four stores: three in Milan (via Spadari 9, Piazza Tre Torri, via Tommaso Salvini 3) and one in Forte dei Marmi.

In 2023, the Peck spa company recorded revenues of 15.6 million euros, slightly lower than the 15.7 million of 2022. EBITDA was negative for one million euros, with an operating loss of 3.2 million euros, up from the 2.4 million of 2022.

Forte dei Marmi and the entire Versilia are experiencing a period of great excitement, with numerous new openings of Italian and international brands in the 2024 season, including Nobu at the Bocelli family’s Bagno Alpemare, Crazy Pizza and Vesta.