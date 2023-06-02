Milan’s morning traffic races down Corso Venezia. Since September, the Fondazione Luigi Rovati has been located at number 52, a nineteenth-century palazzo. The name does not give away anything that awaits the visitor: a private museum that presents an exciting encounter between Etruscan and modern art, against a backdrop of neo-classical and striking modern architecture. But also a collection with a dark edge: a partly controversial provenance.

After the ticket office, the route leads to an underground floor. Undulating walls and domed ceilings, constructed from 24,000 laser-cut marble elements, give you the feeling of stepping into a high-tech rendition of Etruscan domed tombs. Spotlights focus on the antiquities of the people who lived between the eighth and sixth centuries in what are now Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria. Black earthenware vases are interspersed with gold jewellery, bronze figurines, architectural elements decorated with smiling women’s faces, and earthenware votive gifts in the shape of an ear, a hand or a penis.

The underground floor of Fondazione Luigi Rovati with its undulating walls and domed ceilings, constructed from 24,000 laser-cut marble elements.

Photo Giovanni de Sandre



Surprisingly, among the antiquities is a modern white glossy head with an open mouth. Blue-painted snakes on the head explain the title: Medusa, a 1930s work of majolica pottery created by Italian sculptor Arturo Martini (1889-1947). A vase by Pablo Picasso appears in another display case: two paintings of a reclining woman evoke associations with Etruscan banquet scenes. And a slender large bronze candlestick with tripod turns out not to be Etruscan, but by the hand of Diego Giacometti, the brother of.

On the main floor full of natural light, where the nineteenth-century floors, walls and ceilings have been restored, it is the other way around: works by twentieth-century artists such as Giorgio De Chirico and conceptual artist Giulio Paolini predominate. In between, Etruscan objects enter into dialogue with, among others, Andy Warhol’s lively and elegant interpretation of a dance scene from an Etruscan tomb in Tarquinia. The temporary exhibitions on Diego Giacometti and the ‘Vicchio Stele’ discovered in 2015 – a sandstone over a meter high with Etruscan inscriptions – have also been unemphatically incorporated. Everything about this arrangement has been tastefully, excitingly, interestingly brought together by the initiators of the museum, the medical couple Lucio Rovati and Giovanna Forlanelli Rovati.

One of the Fondazione Luigi Rovati’s rooms with a chair by the Swiss sculptor and designer Diego Giacometti.

Photo Daniele Portanome



Room overview with a table by the Swiss sculptor and designer in the foreground Diego Giacometti.

Photo Daniele Portanome



Billion dollar sales

He collects Etruscan art, she is more of modern art. They have the money for it, especially after the billion-dollar sale in 2014 of the pharmaceutical company founded by Lucio’s father Luigi (1928-2019). They may not be in the top ten richest Italians, but they have enough money to do something extravagant with their interest in art and culture. For example, in 2015 Lucio Rovati bought a bronze Etruscan figurine at the Frieze Masters art fair in London with an asking price of £975,000.

The helmeted man, barely a foot high, but radiating power, is known as the Cernuschi warrior: in the nineteenth century he was owned by Enrico Cernuschi, the Milanese banker and collector of Oriental art. After his death it was owned by his descendants for a long time, now it is a highlight accessible to the public.

The Rovatis were also weak enough to expand the modern art collection so that they can choose from five hundred works for the museum. Sometimes they show a bronze runny nose by William Kentridge or a purple glazed horse by Ai Weiwei, only to choose whimsical ceramics by Lucio Fontana a few weeks later.

The couple had the building on Corso Venezia converted into a museum by architect Mario Cucinella, responsible for the Italian pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2018. They also commissioned four contemporary artists (Marianna Kennedy, Francesco Simeti, Luigi Ontani and Giulio Paolini) to create works of art especially for the spaces on the piano nobile. In addition, they provide financial support for scientific research into the Etruscans.

The main floor of Fondazione Luigi Rovati with its restored nineteenth-century floors, walls and ceilings.

Photo Giovanni de Sandre



Illegality

But then the dark side of the museum: the Rovatis are not entirely open about the purchase of seven hundred Etruscan vases with a strong smell of illegality. In interviews, they say that the Italian art police and the Italian Ministry of Culture did not trust the purchase of the vases in 2016 and the museum plans at the beginning. With good reason, because the seller, Fiorella Cottier-Angeli (the museum speaks of the Collection CA), ‘a collector from Geneva’, is known for her former involvement in the trade in illegally excavated antiquities. Archaeologist Cottier-Angeli was a customs expert for art at the Free Port of Geneva and worked closely with Giacomo Medici, a trader in illegally excavated antiquities convicted in Italy.

In the end, the Rovatis and the Ministry of Culture reached an agreement: everything in the acquired collection with a proven illegal provenance became the property of the state, but was allowed to remain in the museum. According to the Rovatis, there were only about fifteen vases. There would be nothing wrong with the rest. When asked which documents, purchase receipts and photos prove that the 685 other vases do have a reliable collection history, the couple does not answer.

It suggests that the money from the Rovatis may have come in handy to return a large collection of illegally excavated antiquities to Italy without lengthy legal procedures and cheaply for the state.