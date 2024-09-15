He died yesterday, Saturday 14 September, during a race of the International Road Racing Championship in Frohburg in Germany the pilot and youtuber Luke Salvatori. The “grief-stricken” parents announced it on social media. “Yesterday during an IRRC race in Germany Luca was involved in a fatal accident. He left us pursuing his passion.”

The accident

Once the first lap of the SBK/STK 1000 class was completed, Salvadorthe was involved in an accident after the fall of German rider Didier Grams occurred in a fast left-hand bend in front of the paddock. He immediately appeared to be in very serious condition, and was taken to hospital where he died during the night. The organizers of the International Road Racing road race said that the event will continue as planned today, but the riders will be able to decide whether or not to participate.

Luca Salvadori

Career as a pilot and as a YouTuber

Salvadori was racing in Germany with a wild card with the aim of preparing for the Tourist Trophythe legendary motorcycle race that takes place on the Isle of Man. He divided his time between racing and his career as a YouTuber, with 500 thousand subscribers to his channel and a very popular profile on Instagram. Born in Milan in 1992, he grew up with a passion for engines passed down from his father Mauriziowell-known music producer and founder of the Trident Motorsporta racing team active in Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula Regional.

Often on the track with the MotoGP protagonists during the Ducati days, on social media he created informative content about motorcycling with simple language, suitable even for non-experts.