Outside the gates of the Rossoneri sports center, the Rossoneri supporters gathered to show their closeness to Pioli and the players leaving for Reggio Emilia
There were many to greet Milan. But it is no longer a novelty. Maybe not as many people as last Saturday, on the eve of the match against Atalanta, but even today at Milanello there were many fans cheering on the team and waiting for the players for some selfies and autographs.
There is a tension mixed with excitement as it has not happened in these parts for years and the fans feel the goal is very close. The players are gradually leaving the sports center, the program includes the same day departure by train for Reggio Emilia.
Tomorrow at 6 pm the match with Sassuolo that will decide the season.
May 21 – 2:19 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Milanello #greeting #fans #team #Selfies #autographs #choirs
Leave a Reply