Bitter home defeat for AX Milano who falls at the Forum against Asvel, 73-79. Complex match for Milan often forced to chase De Colo and his companions, a great Davies at Olimpia is not enough, Mathews is the factor that extinguishes the red and white comeback in the final.

The race

—

Start of the challenge at a slow trot, first good news for Milan the two premature fouls of the host Fall totem. However, the initial acute is from Asvel (who came from five defeats in a row), the 5 spun points of the former Cremona inspire the 0-7 of the transalpines. The AX slips to minus 9 with coach Messina who shakes his hands with the first timeout, Luwawu-Cabarrot breaks the ice from the line, 2-9. Noua from the corner gives the triple of the double-digit margin, Olimpia seems a prisoner more of her fears than of the value of the opponent, 4-14. The Italian champions are trying to draw new life from their defense, signs of life after the comfortable support of Melli, 8-14. The impact of Davies who finds valuable baskets and free throws is important, the red and white defensive pressure paralyzes the French, Luwawu-Cabarrot is the protagonist of the comeback which is equal to 14. Now Milan plays with tranquility and less frenzy, Tonut puts the bomb of overtaking, 5 points from Kahudi keep the transalpines ahead at the first siren, 17-19. The host flame continues and they return to more than 7 again with Kahudi in evidence, the Asvel veteran always lethal from the arc, 24-31. Olimpia relies again on the Davies Luwawu-Cabarrot tandem, another partial counter sealed by Hall for minus 2, 31-33. The Milanese attack was more fluid and effective than in the first quarter, Hines and Davies tied for 35 points. Final of the quarter in favor of coach TJ Parker’s men, De Colo from the corner for the buzzer beater by the plus 5 at halftime, 37-42.