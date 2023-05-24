Milan, woman on the ground beaten by the police: the shocking video goes viral

An “unheard of” and “unjustified” violence. These are some of the words used on social media to describe a video that has gone viral in the last few hours. It resumes the very cruel scene of the beating suffered by a woman by some agents of the local police of Milan, with truncheon and pepper spray.

According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, the prosecutor’s office is investigating the matter, which took place in the Bocconi area. The footage, which quickly circulated on social media, shows the officers first of all dropping the woman to the ground, then hitting her repeatedly while she is sitting on the sidewalk, behind her and then also at her head. The same policeman then forcefully hits her on her right side, after a colleague of hers sprayed her face with pepper spray. Finally, she is hit on the head before being handcuffed.

The local police of Milan is carrying out “all the checks to understand what happened, what are the responsibilities and therefore the measures to be taken against the agents involved” and is in contact with the judicial authority “to activate the necessary actions by the judiciary” .