Milan-Salernitana is already a historic match, in its own way. The starting eleven chosen by Stefano Pioli to face Salernitana does not have any Italian players. It is the first time this has happened in the history of the Rossoneri club in Serie A.
Among the ballots on the eve was the one between Tonali and Bennacer. Pioli opted for the Algerian to partner Krunic in midfield, completely eliminating the presence of Italians from 1′.
March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 23:26)
