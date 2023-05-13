The Rossoneri lost in the second half thanks to goals from Wisniewski and Esposito. Slow devil, predictable, devoid of offensive phase and distracted in defense. The Ligurians bring home three vital points in terms of salvation

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

Milan lost in La Spezia and that’s fine, everyone saw this. The point is that Milan deserved to lose, they had a few chances but never produced a game and, at the moment of truth, they were put down by Spezia, third from last. The scoreboard eventually reads 2-0, goals from Wisniewski, a Polish defender from ’98 taken in the winter market from Venice, and a free kick from Salvatore Esposito, born in 2000, from the Inter youth system. In derby week, the perfect crime. And then, math. Milan remains fifth, at -4 from Lazio and -2 from Inter, who will play in the evening. Spezia jumps to 30 and reaches Verona, on the pitch tomorrow, in 17th place. The symbolic scene, the team that goes under the curve at the end of the game together with Pioli, as if to account for their sins. See also James Rodríguez stars in the 'good news' of Míchel's beaten Olympiacos

The record — The first half was balanced. For Milan, a self-produced post by Tonali after 7 minutes, a cross by Theo not exploited by Rebic (trying for a bank, why?) and a shot by Theo from afar put in for a corner by Dragowski. For Spezia, an opportunity with Reca, who jumped Kalulu – bad impression – and kicked: Tomori, in a slide, saved with his body. In the second half, however, the match heated up. Milan risked taking the lead after 11 minutes: Diaz-Tonali-Diaz combination and shot on the outside post. Then Spezia sensationally put a semi-finalist under the Champions League. Between 23′ and 24′, Maignan had to save twice, first from a shot by Nzola born from a turnover by De Ketelaere, then from Ekdal, only in the area after a chain of mistakes by Milan. Six minutes later, not even the best goalkeeper in Serie A was enough: a corner from the left, a header from Amian and an involuntary assist from Ballo-Touré to Wisniewski to make it 1-0. Those who expected a reaction from Milan were disappointed. Pioli had already sent De Ketelaere, Giroud and Adli onto the field and he played it out with them. Net of a few attempts by Adli, little was seen and Dragowski didn’t risk it. Indeed, Esposito’s free-kick gave La Spezia a peaceful finish. See also Milan, our correspondent at the Investcorp office: all the secrets of the negotiation

Bad Milan — The signs for the AC Milan fans, three days before the return derby, are bad. Spezia played for a long time on an equal footing and Pioli didn’t convince in anything. Milan today, like other times in the season, are dull, athletically lackluster, without ideas and without technique more than without motivation. Disappointing especially Diaz and Rebic. The Croatian, never dangerous as a number 9, was rarely found and very little was seen in the area: he didn’t arrive. Brahim was never able to light a fire in the first half, he just did better in the second with two-three accelerations ball and chain and a good through ball for Saelemaekers. Pioli above all comes out very badly. He sent the best available onto the field: among the starters, only Giroud was out – not in condition to play every three days, with that Achilles tendon – and Calabria, replaced by Kalulu on the right. Yet he didn’t show. Milan was long, not very intense, without quality players capable of generating something out of nothing. Adli, when he entered, in his small self arose a question in the heads of all Milan fans: why has he never played? In addition, that goal conceded from a corner, like against Inter, and it is now curious to think that the same team, from February to May, had lined up over 100 corners conceded without conceding a goal. See also Genoa women, Sofie Bloch Jorgensen is up for the attack

Spice believes it — Spezia played a careful, concrete, courageous game. Semplici didn’t get behind, he scared Maignan and can sincerely congratulate his three defenders: Wisniewski, Ampadu and Nikolaou managed simple and complex situations well. The standings are now more encouraging: Spezia are on a par with Verona, who will play against Toro tomorrow, and at -2 from Lecce. Next Sunday is Lecce-Spezia. Trivial consideration: that, for Semplici, is a Champions League final

May 13, 2023 (change May 13, 2023 | 20:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #Euroderby #collapses #Spezia #Champions #area #complicated