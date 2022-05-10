The beginning of a new era is near and Milan have the opportunity to enter it in the best way. The operations for the sale of the club to Investcorp continue swiftly, with Red Bird in the background: in the coming weeks the transfer of ownership (most likely to the Arabs) will be formalized, which projects the Rossoneri into a different dimension. But they are also the days of truth, which could literally send the Devil to heaven eleven years later. The championship is four points away at most, winning it would have positive repercussions on every area of ​​the club. Financial revenues would increase as a direct consequence of sporting results, both for prizes and for sponsors.