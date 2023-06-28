Not only Ginter, OFFICIAL: Zakaria also communicated to Borussia Monchengladbach that he will go away at zero. Juve in the running

See also Not only Ginter, OFFICIAL: Zakaria also communicated to Borussia Monchengladbach that he will go away at zero. Juve in the running

The American dream is just a click away. AC Milan fans are ready and impatient, because some of them will have the opportunity to join the Rossoneri expedition that will fly to the United States for the tour this summer. Platform on Monday Socios in fact, he called together all the supporters of the Devil in possession of digital tokens and today, from noon, the “form” to apply for the most incredible gift of recent times can be filled out on the dedicated application. It would certainly be a splendid way to start the 2023-2024 season after the ups and downs of last year as reigning Italian champions, between Serie A in fits and starts and reaching the Champions League semi-final.

What is known

—

The details will be revealed at a later time, but in the meantime we know how the competition works. There are only 50 places to take part in the draw, so you’ll need quick reflexes at the time of the green light, and fate will do the rest. Even if the boundaries of the experience are still only outlined, it is enough to give a quick reading of AC Milan’s stars and stripes program to understand what the very lucky fans could encounter: on 21 July Stefano Pioli’s team will leave Italy to join California, with Los Angeles as the first headquarters of the ten days in the USA. Milan will remain in the city of west coast until July 30 and then the team will move to Las Vegas. Three big matches announced, in chronological order: in Los Angeles the Rossoneri will face Real Madrid and Juventus, while in Nevada it will be Barcelona’s turn. A dream.