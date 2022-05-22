Milan’s French Olivier Giroud (17, 32) and Ivory Coast Franck Kissier (36) scored Milan’s three points, which ended the season in the lead with 86 points, two points ahead of their rivals, Inter, who won the same result over their guest Sampdoria.

Milan achieved a series of remarkable victories in the last meters, specifically away from home against Fiorentina, Lazio and Verona, before beating Atalanta 2-0 at home in the penultimate 37th stage to celebrate with his fans as if he had won the title.

This title is the first for Milan since 2011 in the local league and the nineteenth in its history, contributed by a successful combination between the youth element and the old guard, engineered by its coach Stefano Pioli.