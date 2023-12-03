Menza (AFP)

Milan continued its quest to stop the loss of points, and achieved a clear victory over Frosinone 3-1, in the “14th stage” of the Italian Football League.

The Rossoneri dominated the match and scored the first three goals of the match through Serbian Luka Jovic (43), American Christian Pulisic (50), and Englishman Fikayo Tomori (74), before Marco Brescianini reduced the score for Frosinone (82).

Milan strengthened its position in third place, with 29 points, five points behind Napoli, the fourth “title holder,” who faces Inter on Sunday in a summit match. Milan is also four points behind Juventus, who temporarily leads the standings, and 3 points from its second-place neighbor, Inter. .

The recent period was not satisfactory for Milan fans and its coach Stefan Pioli, after the team dropped several points after losing to Juventus 0-1, then drawing against Napoli 2-2 and Lecce 1-1, and losing to Udinese 0-1.

This victory is the second in a row for Milan in the league, noting that it lost in the Champions League in midweek to the German Borussia Dortmund 1-3, making it difficult for its mission to qualify for the knockout rounds. For its part, Frosinone occupies eleventh place with 18 points.

On the other hand, Lazio regained its winning tone in the league, defeating its guest Cagliari 1-0.

Lazio suffered a loss once against Salernitana in the previous round, 1-2, but made up for it by defeating Scottish club Celtic 2-0 in the Champions League, ensuring its qualification to the knockout rounds of the prestigious continental competition.

Spaniard Pedro scored the only goal of the match, giving the capital team three points.

Lazio ranks ninth with 20 points, while Cagliari languishes in the relegation zone, in eighteenth place with only ten points.

In another match, Genoa tied with its guest Empoli 1-1. Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky gave Genoa the lead, before Matteo Cancellieri equalized the score in the second half.

Genoa ranks fifteenth with 15 points, while Empoli is two places behind them with 11 points.

Juventus rose to the lead at the expense of Inter by defeating Monza 2-1 at the opening of the stage.

