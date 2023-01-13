Brahim Díaz’s sporting conditions are impressive, not for nothing the Spaniard played for both Manchester City and Real Madrid. However, within these squads, two of the most powerful on the planet, the playmaker could not enjoy minutes and express his football, something that he has been able to do within the Milan team, where he is a figure and makes a difference with the ball , being a key piece of the previous season’s lightweight title.
The harmony that the player has shown with the team from the city of fashion has been monitored by Real Madrid, where they are evaluating the return of Brahim as a possible replacement for Asensio, however, the decision has not yet been made. That is why Milan wants to put an end to these assumptions by taking a step forward from the current Champions League champion team and finalizing the signing of Díaz, a clear example of how vital the player is for the Italian club.
At AC Milan they have chosen to avoid diplomacy and that is why they have decided to buy Díaz unilaterally. The Italian club does not want to sit at the table with the team from the capital of Spain seeking to avoid wasting time and negative responses from the meringues and they will validate the purchase option that is activated after 2 years within the team as ceded, which amounts to 22 million euros.
