The City Hall of the Italian city of Milan will prohibit smoking tobacco in public spaces as of January 1, 2025including streets, unless they are “isolated places” where a distance of at least ten meters from other people can be respected.

This measure is part of a battery of regulations approved in 2020 to improve the city’s air quality, and that have been coming into force little by little over time, and that are part of the Air-Climate Plan, a document that aims to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by half by 2050.

«As of January 1, 2025, the smoking ban extends to all public areas or areas for public use, including road areas, except in isolated places where it is possible to respect the distance of at least 10 meters from other people,” reads the text.

Fines of up to 240 euros

It should be noted that the fine for non-compliance with the rule It can mean a payment of between 40 and 240 euros. This legislation already introduced restrictions on the use of tobacco on public roads, as it prohibited smoking in public green areas (except in isolated places where it is possible to respect a distance of at least ten meters from other people).









Likewise, it included prohibitions in equipped areas for children’s games, sports or recreational activities; at public transport waiting stops, including taxi ranks (up to a distance of ten meters from the stops and the corresponding signaling infrastructures); in cemeteries; in dog areas; and in sports facilities of any type, including areas intended for the public, such as stands