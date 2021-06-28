var _bp = _bp ||[]; _bp.push ({“div”: “Brid_1”, “obj”: {“id”: “26842”, “width”: “16”, “height”: “9”, “video”: “814528”} });

Noises at night, loud noises, waste, dirt, hordes of people who occupy the streets until morning, clubs in every corner and zero parking spaces. And the exasperated nightlife that the residents of are forced to live every night via Lecco, in the Porta Venezia area, in the center of a Milan. Sleepless nights and continuous chaos led the condominiums in the area to meet in the Lazaretto Committee to ask the municipal administration to intervene to govern a nightlife that has become unmanageable, dangerous and totally out of control for the residents.

“The situation started to degenerate about 5 years ago,” he tells TPI Elena Montafia, the President Residents Committee of the Lazzaretto. “We have seen the continuous and systematic opening of bars and clubs, one after the other. Until via Lecco became a real nightlife meeting point. Initially we spoke with the managers of the premises who immediately called themselves out. At that point we sought an interlocution with the institutions, we founded a committee “Residents’ Committee of the Lazzaretto”, we went to the City Council, the City Council and we began to meet the institutions presenting this difficulty of ours to live in the neighborhood that made life more and more difficult. Living here in via Lecco means never sleep at night, it means having the front door of the house perpetually occupied, it means no longer having a parking space for the car and so on. The problem for us was not the locals, but the lack of rules and the lack of control on the rules. Our battle took the form of expositions, meetings with the councilor for security, meetings with the head of the brigade, letters to the Prefect, the Chief of Police ”.

“With Covid – denounces the Lazzaretto committee – the locals have flooded parking lots and sidewalks with i dehors. The only thing we heard from mayor Beppe Room is that we have to be more tolerant towards workers in the club and bar sector because they have experienced a very difficult period due to the pandemic. But we residents are all workers too, ”protests Montafia. “And because of the constant noises at night we can’t sleep. Being told that we need to be tolerant seems like a mockery to us. Via Lecco has become the far west“, Continues the president.

“An ambulance was even stuck on Saturday night. The emergency vehicle was unable to cross the road because it was blocked by the crowd of crowded people and often without maskto. Paramedics had to walk. The people obstructed the rescue, the choirs sang and mocked the ambulance! IS madness“, Tells us the spokesperson of the citizens of via Lecco showing us the video taken by the residents that we have published in this article (opening).

“We citizens we decided to sue. We have presented a warning against the administration asking that measures and measures be taken to contain this phenomenon. They didn’t answer us so we moved on with prosecution of lawsuit for omission of official acts. And we are also collecting memberships for one civil suit for damages. Residents no longer have a role in this city. Milan has become an open-air amusement park ”, concludes Elena Montafia.

