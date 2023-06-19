The latest name on the Rossoneri transfer market comes from France and has just won the Europa League with Sevilla, even if he didn’t play in the final: his name is Tanguy Nianzou, he’s 22 years old and costs around ten million euros. Despite his young age he already boasts eleven trophies, won with PSG, Bayern and obviously Sevilla. He has never been a permanent holder, but a luxury reserve. Nianzou is kept under observation in case of departure of a central defender. This is how the situation is at Milanello.

The point

—

Milan have five central defenders. In order of age: Kjaer, Gabbia, Tomori, Kalulu and Thiaw. The former is 34 years old, with a contract expiring in 2024 and has just reached 125 games for Denmark. After the misunderstanding with Pioli during the return derby, he only played nine minutes against Sampdoria, only to remain on the bench in the last two. It is difficult for him to leave the base. The same goes for Gabbia, useful for lists and always appreciated by Pioli. Thiaw was bought in the summer and is one of the jewels in the squad. He too will stay at Milanello. For Tomori and Kalulu, currently the central holders, he will also depend on the offers. For Pioli they are untouchable, but it is clear that the company could also falter in the face of offers of a certain type. Their contracts expire in 2027. Kalulu will be one of the protagonists at the next Under-21 European Championship scheduled between Romania and Georgia. At the moment there are no releases, but watch out for the unpredictability of the market.