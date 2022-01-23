Marko is right-handed, not left-handed like Dusan. Is this enough to say that Lazetic will be the anti-Vlahovic? The latest recruit for the Milan attack comes from the Red Star of Belgrade (not from Partizan) and just yesterday he turned 18. The negotiation for its purchase is at the final stages: cost 3 million euros plus bonuses, in via Aldo Rossi they expect to close the operation as early as Tuesday. Comparisons are wasted with Fiorentina’s goalscorer (caught by Corvino at his same age), especially around Belgrade. Instead at Casa Milan they are much more cautious, they prefer to keep a lower profile.