Bad weather in Milan and Lombardy today, Saturday 26 August, with orange weather alert due to the risk of rain, hail and gusts of wind. While the heat dominates most of Italy for at least a few hours, in Lombardy the weather conditions are changing for the worse, with an anticipation of bad weather which from Monday 28 August will be extended to a good part of the Center and the North.

The functional center for monitoring natural risks of the Lombardy Region has issued the orange alert for thunderstorms starting at 12 today with the expected intensification of rainfall in the late afternoon and possible phenomena of high intensity such as hail, gusts of wind and local accumulations of rain .

The Municipality of Milan announces that the municipal operations center of the Civil Protection will be active for monitoring the water levels of the Seveso and Lambro rivers and for coordinating any interventions.

During the weather alert in Milan, the ban on visiting parks and green areas is triggered. Citizens are also advised not to stand under the trees and scaffolding of construction sites, dehors and tents and to ensure that objects and vases on the balconies and all the artifacts that can be moved by the wind are made safe.