Second consecutive draw in the Champions League for Milan, who after a 0-0 draw on their debut against Newcastle repeat themselves with the same result at Borussia Dortmund. Good performance from Stefano Pioli’s team in a balanced match that was always in the balance.



The Rossoneri don’t suffer much and create several clear chances with Giroud, Pulisic and Reijnders, which however are not exploited by the two attackers. In Group F, Milan moved up to 2 points, placing themselves in third place behind Newcastle (4) and Paris Saint Germain (3), while the Germans earned their first European point. The pace is immediately high at the start, with a potential opportunity on both sides not exploited by Pobega and Malen. Close to the quarter of an hour, the Rossoneri showed up again on a corner situation, with Thiaw’s header following Pulisic’s cross which went just over. The race is very close and balanced, even if the Germans try to gain meters as the minutes pass. In the 27th minute Malen just missed the target with a left-footed shot from outside, but a few moments later Maignan was forced to repel an attempt from Fullkrug. The biggest chance, however, happens to Milan in the 38th minute at the feet of Giroud who hooks a throw from the back and raises his aim too high in front of the goalkeeper. In the second half the battle continued and in the 54th minute Pioli’s men were once again one step away from the lead, with Pulisic’s conclusion (too centrally) after a pass from Leao. In the final, the Rossoneri continued to press in search of a three-point goal, but first Chukwueze and then Reijnders found no luck, leaving the result unchanged.

“We wanted to win, we knew there were difficulties and we met them. In the first half we weren’t precise on a technical level, but in the second half we had many scoring opportunities but we didn’t succeed.” the words of Stefano Pioli to Sky after Milan’s draw against Borussia Dortmund. What was missing? “We lacked precision in front of goal. We had opportunities that didn’t take much to break the deadlock, but it’s also true that they created difficulties for us. It was the classic Champions League match against a tough opponent, we responded ball for ball. We must continue to look forward with confidence. We knew the group was so complicated, there was a surprise result but that doesn’t mean there could be one in our favour.”

Newcastle at 4 points thanks to the victory over PSG (still at 3) and that draw against Milan (at two) in a match dominated by the Rossoneri for a long time (while Borussia Dortmund has one point). The (iron) group is even more complicated. “We live with great concentration knowing that we can’t miss a beat. Our group is the one with the highest quality. The double match against PSG will be fundamental”, explains Pioli. On Leao’s performance: “I think Rafa played an excellent match. He is always expected to do exceptional things, he can even be allowed some mistakes, some wrong choices. He was a thorn in the side of their defense, he was very penetrative, he jumped the man a lot. Then it’s clear that not winning these two Champions League matches leaves us with regrets. We must improve those situations in which in the Champions League we are not yet so cynical and concrete in front of goal because the performance was there. We absolutely must insist on trying to grow further.”

“Are we happy with the draw? Absolutely not – the words of Rafa Leao after Milan’s draw against Borussia Dortmund – Even against Newcastle we controlled the game, created chances, but we didn’t score. Today we controlled and created many opportunities in this environment. For what we did we should have come away with the three points – the Rossoneri striker told Prime after the match – I’m happy for the team, but disappointed with the result. We have to learn from these matches and think about the next one: we have to be worse.” Now double comparison with PSG, with the first match in France: “Paris? We are Milan and we go there to win, while respecting our opponents. Winning there is important for our objective which is qualification.”

“We had a great first half, at the beginning of the second there was the possibility of taking the leadthen we had a period of suffering, but we stayed in the game and when this happens we are often rewarded”, the words of Maurizio Sarri after Lazio’s victory in Glasgow against Celtic. “Answers? We’re close, we’re close to being competitive. Unfortunately that little is the difference between winning and losing, but it is little and therefore it can be made up for. I hope that tonight’s match gives a boost of confidence and courage and that we can have a more positive period.” The Biancoceleste coach explains: “As we expected it was a high intensity match, they are not an Anglo-Saxon team, they have speed, intensity, dynamism.” On the winning goal achieved thanks to the players who entered in the second half: “When you play at this pace it’s clear that many players arrive at the 60-70th minute in a bit of difficulty, then I had two or three players who had played a lot, I wanted to preserve them for the next game too. It’s one thing to do 60 minutes and go out with 8 km on your legs, it’s another to do 97-98 and go out with 13 km on your legs.”

A dominant Celtic are overtaken by visiting Lazio in Glasgow for the second day of the Champions League group stage, the final result 1-2. In the 11th minute Furuhashi sends Celtic ahead, given the lead by O’Riley after Maeda’s play, Lazio responds in the 28th minute: after a moment of confusion in the area Romagnoli shoots the header but inaccurately, it’s Vecino to always correct the trajectory with the head. In the second half, in the 51st minute, a precise assist from Immobile towards Felipe Anderson alone in the area, a truly wasted opportunity with the shot coming out wide to the left. Provedel saves Lazio in the 58th minute after a free kick awarded to Celtic, Hatate shoots but the Lazio goalkeeper stretches out and stops the attempt to take the lead. The advantage arrived in the 80th minute thanks to Palma, but it was short-lived: a VAR consultation found a millimetric offside by Palma and the result did not change. Six minutes of injury time and it was Pedro who closed the game in the last minute of the match with a header on an assist from Guendouzi.

