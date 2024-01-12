A new day of Serie A brings us an exciting clash between two great Italian football teams. On the one hand, Stefano Pioli's Milan, which comes into this match in good form in the league, placed third in the standings. The season has not been bad at all so far, but the elimination from the Champions League and the recent defeat in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup have reduced the euphoria of the Italian team.
On the other hand we have José Mourinho's Roma. The Portuguese coach's team is having a fairly discreet season. Eighth in the Italian league and eliminated from the Italian Cup also in the quarterfinals, although qualified for the next round of the Europa League, they hope to take flight in a match that seems complicated for the Roman team.
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Date: Sunday January 14
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
ESPN Argentina, Star+
Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
1-2D
|
Italian Cup
|
Empoli
|
0-3V
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
4-1V
|
Italian Cup
|
Sassuolo
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Salernitana
|
2-2
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
1-0 D
|
Italian Cup
|
Atalanta
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Cremonese
|
2-1V
|
Italian Cup
|
Juventus
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Naples
|
2-0V
|
A series
Milan: Kalulu with a torn femur, Caldara with ankle surgery, Pobega with a thigh injury, Thiaw and Tomori with a leg flexor muscle injury, Krunic with back problems, Florenzi with an adductor injury, Okafor and Gabbia with an injury to be confirmed.
Rome: Abraham with a cruciate ligament injury, Smalling with tendonitis, Renato Sanches with an ankle distortion, Dybala with a thigh muscle injury.
Milan: Maignan, Caldaran, Kjaer, Theo Hernández, Florenzi, Adli, Reijinders, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.
Rome: Rui Patricio, Mancini, Llorente, N´Dicka, K
Milan 2-0 Rome
