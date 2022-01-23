Monday, January 24, 2022
Milan vs Juventus: Cuadrado, charging, live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado celebrates his Olympic.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado celebrates his Olympic.

Match of the date 23 of the Serie A of Italy.

Milan Y Juventus They star this Sunday in an important match on date 23 of the Italian Series.

Second in the table with 48 points, Milan hopes to win to follow Inter, who seems to be out of the lead with 53 points.

It may interest you:

Juventus needs the three points, as it is fifth in the standings with 41 points.

Lineups:

Milan

Juventus

Follow the match here.

.
