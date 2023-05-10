Milan will become the epicenter of European football on Wednesdayas had not happened for two decades, with a ‘Euroderby’ with all the incentives between AC Milan and Inter for a place in the Champions League final.

The Lombard capital, the only city to have two European champion teams, will therefore have one of its teams in the final on June 10 in Istanbul, against Manchester City or Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if it will be the ‘rossonero’ club, with seven ‘Orejonas’ in its record (the last in 2007) and its great rival ‘nerazzurro’, champion three times (the last in 2010). If the other semifinal between Pep Guardiola’s City and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will perhaps oppose the two best in terms of play, the ‘derbissimo’ is announced as a high point of passion and history between the two neighbours, who They will meet for the 236th time.

“It’s not a derby, but ‘the derby’. We know what it represents for the club, for the players, the ‘tifosi'”, recalled interista coach Simone Inzaghi. In the Champions League, the two rivals of the Madonnina, the name of the virgin that crowns the Milan Duomo, and which lends its name to the derby, have already met four times.

But the last one goes back almost twenty years, at a time when Serie A still had the biggest stars in football, some of whom like Andrei Shevchenko or Cafu will witness the clash from the stands.

inter, fit

In 2003 it was in the semifinals: AC Milan qualified thanks to a goal scored away from home (0-0, 1-1), something not without irony because the two clubs share the same stadium, San Siro or Giuseppe Meazza, according to which of the two teams is the one that exercises local.

The other 100% Milanese confrontation in the Champions League dates back to 2005, with the sad memory of the flare launched by the Tifosi Interistas and which hit goalkeeper Dida on the head, a match that was interrupted and won by AC in the offices.

Milan, who had already won 2-0 in the first leg. Ancelotti was coach of an AC

Milan who confirmed in those four duels the hegemony of the Rossoneri in the Champions League.

Not surprisingly, Milan is the second most successful team in the competition behind the inaccessible Real Madrid (14 titles). But will the weight of history be enough for the confidence of Inter Milan?

Simone Inzaghi’s team have won both derbies played in 2023, inflicting a corrective on Milan in the Italian Super Cup (3-0) in January before prevailing in Serie A (1-0). Despite a course with ups and downs, the Nerazzurri have always been present in this Champions League, coming out unscathed from a difficult group with Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, ​​both out of the European race.

Leo’s doubt

And they arrive in great shape at the end of the season, with a series of five victories among all competitions, having beaten Juventus, Lazio and Roma, scoring fifteen goals.

Romelu Lukaku shows the well-adjusted sights with five goals since the beginning of April, and has recovered his connection with the Argentine Lautaro Martinez.



AC Milan, for its part, could be forced to do without its offensive arrow Raphael Leowho withdrew quickly on Saturday against Lazio (2-0) after an alert in the adductor muscle of his right thigh.

“He will try to force (Wednesday morning) and we will decide what to do,” explained coach Stefano Pioli on Tuesday, who knows that his team is not the same without ‘Rafa’: the Rossoneri have only won one game this season ten in which the Portuguese was not a starter or was lost for whatever reason.

Leao was decisive in the Champions League quarterfinals against Napoli, with a goal assist in the first leg (1-0) and another in the second leg after a fantastic gallop (1-1).

Milan will need their game at an uncertain end of the season, in which they can dream of winning the Champions League, but they should not neglect the option of obtaining a ticket via Serie A for the next edition of the highest European competition. The current champion of the ‘Scudetto’ currently occupies fifth place in the table.

Wednesday

milan vs. Inter

2 P. m

TV: ESPN and Star+

