The Madonnina Clásico in the UEFA Champions League semi-final promises to be one of the most exciting and intense matches of the season. This historic meeting between Milan and Inter reignites a long-standing rivalry in Serie A, and fans are expecting a game full of passion and heart.
The excitement is palpable and expectations are high. Who will advance to the next round of the Champions League? It will be an epic confrontation, where the players will give everything on the field to ensure victory and a place in the final. Fans of both teams will be on the edge of their seats throughout the match, waiting to see their team triumph in this all-important derby.
In which stadium is Milan vs Inter played?
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Wednesday May 10
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Spain?
TV Channel: Movistar Champions League
Live Stream: Movistar+
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Livestream: ESPN+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
lazio
|
2-0 (win)
|
A series
|
cremonese
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Rome
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
2-0 (win)
|
A series
|
napoli
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rome
|
0-2 (win)
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-6 (win)
|
A series
|
lazio
|
3-1 (win)
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1-0 (win)
|
Italian Cup
|
Empoli
|
0-3 (win)
|
A series
Maignan, D. Calabria, S. Kajaer, P. Kalulu, T. Hernández, S. Tonali, R. Krunic, I. Bennacer, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leao, Oliver Giroud
Onana, M. Darmian, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni, D. Dumfries, N. Barella, M. Brozovic, H. Mjitaryán, F. Dimarco, L. Martínez and E. Dzéko
Milan: Fikayo Tomori (muscular injury) and Rafael Leao (doubtful for the match)
Inter: D’Ambrosio (muscle injury), Robin Gosens (shoulder injury) and Skriniar (physical discomfort)
Milan 1-1 Inter.
