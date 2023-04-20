Great match that awaits us between Milan and Inter at the Classic of the Madonnina in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.
The team led by coach Stefano Pioli, prevailed in the quarterfinals against Mexican Hirving Lozano’s Napoli by an aggregate score of 2-1.
For its part, Internacional had no impediment in beating Benfica with category by an aggregate score of 5-3.
Now one of the heartiest and most exciting games is expected for everything that this commitment entails, which speaks of old rivalries in Serie A. Who advances to the next round?
You can enjoy the game through the signal of TNT Sports, HBO Max and Cinemax.
Goalie: m maigan
Defenses: D. Calabria, S. Kajaer, F. Tomori, T. Hernández
Media: S. Tonali, R. Krunic, I. Bennacer, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leao
Forward: Oliver Giroud
Latest news from Milan
they got the feat
The Italian team worked at forced marches to leave Napoli on the road in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Milan had not reached the Champions League semifinals for 16 yearsand on that occasion they managed to be crowned and lifted the title of the contest.
In the semifinal they beat Manchester United on aggregate with a score of 5-3, while in the final they beat Liverpool 2-1, thus obtaining the seventh star in their record.
Goalie: C.Onana
Defenses: M. Darmian, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni, D. Dumfries
Media: N. Barella, M. Brazovic, H. Mjitaryán, F. Dimarco
Forwards: L. Martínez and E. Dzéko
Milan 1-1 Inter.
