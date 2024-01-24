Thursday, January 25, 2024
Milan vs Bologna: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2024
in Sports
0
The Rossoneri team arrives at matchday 22 of Serie A in great form, having won 4 of their last 5 games both in Serie A and in general in their last five, therefore, and knowing that they are third in the classification is 7 points behind the first, we know that they will give everything to not drop out of the league so quickly and to be able to continue fighting for the championship. For its part, Bologna has won two, lost two and drawn another of the last five Serie A games played, which leaves it in seventh place, but just one point away from Europe, which makes them dream and I'm sure they will also give their all to not lose sight of that European goal and dream. Here is the preview of the match between the Italian clubs:

Milan vs Bologna match information

City: Milan

Stadium: San Siro

Date: Saturday January 27

Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico

Referee: Davide Massa

VAR: To be confirmed

Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Spain?

Champions League on M+

Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Argentina?

Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Mexico?

Star+

Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in the United States?

Paramount+

Rival

Result

Competition

Udinese

Victory 2-3

A series

Rome

3-1 victory

A series

Atalanta

Defeat 1-2

Italian Cup

Empoli

Victory 0-3

A series

Cagliari

4-1 victory

Italian Cup

Rival

Result

Competition

Cagliari

2-1 victory

A series

Fiorentina

Defeat 0(5)-0(4)

Italian Cup

Genoa

1-1 draw

A series

Udinese

Defeat 3-0

A series

Atalanta

1-0 victory

A series

AC Milan: Bennacer (selection), Chukwueze (selection), Pobega (injury), Kalulu (injury), Tomori (injury) and Thiaw (injury).

Bologna: Posch (sanction), El Azzouzi (selection), Karlsson (injury), Ndoye (injury), Saelemaekers (injury) and Soumaoro (injury).

Ruben Loftus Cheek, Nicolas Martin Dominguez

Bologna FC v AC Milan – Serie A TIM / Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

AC Milan: Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Kjaer, Gabbia, Calabria, Reijnders, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Leao and Giroud.

Bologna: Skorupski, De Silvestri, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen, Freuler, Michael Aebischer, Ferguson, Urbanski, Orsolino and Hooijdonk

AC Milan 2-0 Bologna. The Rossoneri team arrives in great form having won 4 of their last 5 games against a Bologna that is not so lucky having won only two of the last five, therefore, based on form, we predict that Milan will win.

