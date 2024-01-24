Milan vs Bologna: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

The Rossoneri team arrives at matchday 22 of Serie A in great form, having won 4 of their last 5 games both in Serie A and in general in their last five, therefore, and knowing that they are third in the classification is 7 points behind the first, we know that they will give everything to not drop out of the league so quickly and to be able to continue fighting for the championship. For its part, Bologna has won two, lost two and drawn another of the last five Serie A games played, which leaves it in seventh place, but just one point away from Europe, which makes them dream and I'm sure they will also give their all to not lose sight of that European goal and dream. Here is the preview of the match between the Italian clubs:
Milan vs Bologna match information
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Saturday January 27
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Davide Massa
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Spain?
Champions League on M+
Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can Milan vs Bologna be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Udinese
|
Victory 2-3
|
A series
|
Rome
|
3-1 victory
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Italian Cup
|
Empoli
|
Victory 0-3
|
A series
|
Cagliari
|
4-1 victory
|
Italian Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cagliari
|
2-1 victory
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
Defeat 0(5)-0(4)
|
Italian Cup
|
Genoa
|
1-1 draw
|
A series
|
Udinese
|
Defeat 3-0
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
1-0 victory
|
A series
AC Milan: Bennacer (selection), Chukwueze (selection), Pobega (injury), Kalulu (injury), Tomori (injury) and Thiaw (injury).
Bologna: Posch (sanction), El Azzouzi (selection), Karlsson (injury), Ndoye (injury), Saelemaekers (injury) and Soumaoro (injury).
AC Milan: Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Kjaer, Gabbia, Calabria, Reijnders, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Leao and Giroud.
Bologna: Skorupski, De Silvestri, Lucumi, Calafiori, Kristiansen, Freuler, Michael Aebischer, Ferguson, Urbanski, Orsolino and Hooijdonk
AC Milan 2-0 Bologna. The Rossoneri team arrives in great form having won 4 of their last 5 games against a Bologna that is not so lucky having won only two of the last five, therefore, based on form, we predict that Milan will win.
