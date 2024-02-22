Inter of Italy is more leading than ever in Serie A, where we have already played 25 games out of the 38 total (some clubs, like Inter, have 24), with the “Neroazzurro” taking a significant difference of nine points at the top over their immediate pursuer, Juventus.
Then the classic rival, AC Milan, appears, and although it knows that reaching Inter is very difficult, it aims to score as many points as possible and stay there in the highest positions in the tournament.
They will face the team that is just one place lower, Atalanta, who wants to discount that seven-point disadvantage (potentially it is four, because they have one less game). We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Milan-Atalanta played?
Date: Sunday, February 25
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)
Hours: 16:45 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:45 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 14:45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 13:45 in Mexico and 20:45 in Spain.
Referee: D. Orsato
How can you watch Milan-Atalanta?
It has not yet been confirmed if it will go through the ESPN signal, a channel that usually broadcasts the commitments. It will be known in the next few hours.
What is the latest news from Milan?
Stefano Pioli's team has just lost to Monza as a visitor, where they suffered the expulsion of Luka Jovic, so the coach will have to find a replacement for him up front. It will surely be the experienced Olivier Giroud.
What is the latest news from Atalanta?
Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini's men are on a good streak since they beat Sassuolo 3-0 on the previous date. Since he has no injuries or suspensions, and is satisfied with his performance, it is likely that he will repeat the XI.
Possible formations
AC Milan: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Adli; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Giroud.
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, Ederson, Pasalic, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, De Ketelaere
Forecast
It will be an entertaining tie, 1 to 1.
