Milan – The celebration of the Moroccan Milanese community for the historic qualification of their national team for the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is stained with blood. During the celebrations that saw thousands of fans pouring into Corso Buenos Aires, one of them was stabbed in the neck. According to testimony, it appears that the 30-year-old victim was attacked while trying to quell an argument between two other men.

The carousels and fireworks at the crossroads with viale Tunisia were interrupted by the sirens of an ambulance. The wounded man, after being stabilized by the 118 paramedics on the emergency vehicle, was taken to the emergency room in yellow code. His condition has worsened at the Policlinico hospital after the CT doctors detected internal bleeding. The thirty-year-old was then intubated by doctors and struggles between life and death.

Staff of the State Police intervened on the scene to monitor the celebrations in search of witnesses who witnessed the attack. However, the investigations will be conducted by the Carabinieri, competent in the sector where the fact occurred. From the very first military activities of the Duomo company it seems that the attacker is originally from Eastern Europe. Immediately after hitting with a bladed weapon, the victim would have escaped taking advantage of the confusion of the street celebrations.

Over 3,000 fans flocked to Corso Buenos Aires alone, broken into several sections. The vast majority of Moroccan origin, but in addition to the red-green flags and the shirts of the Rabat national team flags of other North African and Middle Eastern countries were also waved. Not only the Porta Venezia district was affected by the party. Even in Piazza Duomo, a few hundred fans had gathered and peacefully positioned themselves on the side of the Arengario. Fireworks and carousels also in the peripheral districts of Corvetto and Giambellino.