Rossoneri chasing three points after the disappointment in the derby with a revolutionized formation

Stefano Pioli has decided: it will be an unprecedented Milan team that will have the task of filing the Verona case on Saturday afternoon at San Siro. After the defeat in the derby and the disappointing 0-0 in the Champions League against Newcastle, the Emilian coach revolutionizes the formation by proposing a 3-4-3 with the aim of best measuring his energy in view of a tour de force that will see the Rossoneri in Cagliari on Wednesday and then again at San Siro with Lazio before the away games at Dortmund and Genoa. But let’s start from the prediction of Milan-Verona, a match valid for the fifth day of Serie A.

MILAN-VERONA, WATCH OUT FOR REIJNDERS — Pioli has chosen to entrust the keys to the team to Tijjani Reijnders: the Dutchman, who arrived in the summer from AZ Alkmaar, will therefore have the task of acting as director and starting the Rossoneri maneuver, supported by Rade Krunic, the perfect squire to clean up the loose balls on the median. In his first matches with the Rossoneri, the Dutchman has demonstrated excellent insertion skills which have already allowed him to shoot six times in four league matches, hitting the target on two occasions. Reijnders certainly doesn’t have to be asked if there’s a shot on target: that’s why our prediction focuses on at least one shot on target by the Dutchman in the match against Verona (shots over 0.5), odds on the board at 2.30 on bet365, 2.00 on Sisal and Gazzabet and 1.80 on Snai. See also F1 | Haas: Giovinazzi in the shortlist of candidates for 2023

Moreover, the match at San Siro risks being blocked: Verona have not yet conceded a goal in the first 45 minutes of the match and Milan have revealed their difficulties in scoring in the match against Newcastle. A shot from outside the Dutchman could represent an additional solution to try to break the deadlock.

September 23 – 1.10pm

