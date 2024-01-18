Milan-United Arab Emirates, Gerry Cardinale scores goals in the Middle East: CFI Financial Group as new Global Partner

AC Milan is proud to announce the start of the partnership with CFI Financial Group, a leading online trading platform in the MENA region based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This collaboration with CFI, the new Official Online Trading Partner of the Rossoneri, further enriches the family of AC Milan's Global Partners, underlining the common commitment towards the constant search for excellence and innovation.

With over 25 years of experience and operations in the MENA region, CFI Financial Group it also operates globally from central locations such as London, Dubai and Larnaca. Among its competitive trading conditions, CFI offers zero pip spreads and zero commissions, as well as access to more than 26 markets including stocks, commodities and currencies. The group is also recognized for its formidable 24/7 customer service and its global reach, being present in over 100 countries. As recently announced, CFI Financial Group has also begun the adoption and integration of AI technology, with the aim of providing its clients with the most cutting-edge tools and most innovative solutions on the market.

Greta Nardeschi, Regional Director of AC Milan

and Hisham Mansour, Founder & Managing Director of CFI Financial Group



This new partnership confirms the will of AC Milan to collaborate with leading companies in their sectors, and CFI Financial Group's financial trading expertise reflects the Club's innovative and forward-thinking approach.

AC Milan and CFI Financial Group's journey will be a journey beyond the confines of a conventional partnership, and will have innovation, progress and the constant search for extraordinary performance as its compasses. This collaboration will also offer exclusive experiences and promotions tailor-made for AC Milan fans and CFI Financial Group customers.

Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milanhe has declared: “We are very proud to welcome CFI Financial Group among AC Milan's Global Partners. This is a collaboration that will go beyond the traditional boundaries of a sponsorship, demonstrating a shared vision of excellence and progress. The partnership with CFI Financial Group is a further demonstration of AC Milan's global relevance, with the new Casa Milan Dubai headquarters playing a vital role in cultivating new relationships in the Middle East, such as the one just announced.”

Hisham Mansour and Elena Kupriianova

Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group he added: “We are honored to start this partnership with AC Milan, a Club that shares with us the values ​​of excellence, commitment, innovation and the pursuit of perfection. Partnering with one of the world's leading football clubs celebrates our shared values ​​and commitment to achieving the best, in the financial markets and on the pitch. We are excited to begin this journey together and leave an indelible legacy in our respective fields.”

The entry of CFI Financial Group among AC Milan's partners in the Middle East reflects the Club's ambition to increase its presence in a region where AC Milan recently opened its new offices, Casa Milan Dubai, la Home of the Rossoneri in the Middle Eastan important stage in the Club's global expansion strategy.

