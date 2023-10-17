Unicef workers attacked while raising funds for children in Gaza
Some Unicef workers, who were raising funds for the children of Gaza involved in the war, were attacked and threatened by a man in Corso Buenos Aires, in Milan.
In the video, relaunched on social media by the municipal councilor of the Democratic Party, Michele Albiani, a man is seen hitting the volunteers with his head and then with a kick. “Say Palestine again, say it again” shouts the attacker.
“Solidarity with the Unicef workers who are victims of this unprecedented violence in the center of Milan, while they raise funds for children – as far as we know at the moment also from the Gaza Strip – Threats and physical violence against a United Nations body. The video speaks for itself” wrote Michele Albiani on his profile Instagram.
