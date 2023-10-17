Unicef ​​workers attacked while raising funds for children in Gaza

Some Unicef ​​workers, who were raising funds for the children of Gaza involved in the war, were attacked and threatened by a man in Corso Buenos Aires, in Milan.

In the video, relaunched on social media by the municipal councilor of the Democratic Party, Michele Albiani, a man is seen hitting the volunteers with his head and then with a kick. “Say Palestine again, say it again” shouts the attacker.

“Solidarity with the Unicef ​​workers who are victims of this unprecedented violence in the center of Milan, while they raise funds for children – as far as we know at the moment also from the Gaza Strip – Threats and physical violence against a United Nations body. The video speaks for itself” wrote Michele Albiani on his profile Instagram.