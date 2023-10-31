Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A devastating storm is sweeping across northern Italy. Entire districts and streets in Milan are flooded. There are the first injuries.

Milan – The frequency of extreme weather events is increasing. Weather disasters are already displacing millions of children. Heaviness Storms always cause enormous damage. Now a violent thunderstorm with heavy rain swept across the north of Italy. The fashion metropolis of Milan and Brianza are particularly affected.

Severe storm in Italy: River overflows its banks – district under water

Given the heavy rain on Tuesday morning (October 31st), Milan is literally under water. The Italian News Agency Ansa According to reports, the Seveso River overflowed its banks around 6 a.m. As a result, the Niguarda district in the north and the important main street Viale Fulvio Testi were flooded.

According to the newspaper Milan Today The river had reached a level of 2.26 meters shortly before the floods, and three quarters of an hour later levels of over three meters were reported. In just a few hours it rained more than a third of the monthly average.

Floods in northern Italy: Park in Milan is evacuated – train station flooded

Due to possible flooding of the river of the same name, Lambro Park was evacuated as a precaution. In addition, an important traffic artery to and from the city is blocked. According to the city council, the flooding in the fashion metropolis will continue for a few more hours. Residents are advised to stay at home.

Milan’s second largest train station, Porta Garibaldi, was also reported to be completely under water Milan Today. Numerous underpasses were full. A tree also fell onto the entrance to a primary school in the east of the city. Two adults were slightly injured. In Mediglia, a woman and her two children were trapped in their car when a tree fell due to strong winds. The fire department was able to free the family from the vehicle.

Storms in Italy: Some districts in Milan without power – residents are stuck

The fire brigade had to be called out because of torn roofs, full cellars and fallen trees. Some parts of the city were without power in the morning. The emergency services have been in action since Monday (October 30th), Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). “Since yesterday, we in the ministry have been monitoring the weather situation and the effects on infrastructure and traffic hour by hour.”

Residents shared images and videos from Milan on social media that showed the extent of the storm in northern Italy. Streets have literally turned into raging rivers, fountains are overflowing, cars and trams are stuck in the water. “We live in Viale Sarca,” quoted Ansa a resident. “It’s impossible to leave the house.”

Severe storms rage in northern Italy: landslides and fallen trees

Venice was spared flooding despite the heavy rain. At times the water level on the south dam measured a high of 1.54 meters. However, the flood protection gates were able to keep the level inside the lagoon low. But the surrounding area in northern Italy was also hit by the severe storm. In the Veneto region, the fire brigade was deployed on more than 80 missions due to fallen trees, landslides and water damage.

Landslides were reported in the Valtellina and Valchiavenna valleys and streams threatened to overflow their banks. In the municipality of Carbonera, the roof of a 300 square meter agricultural building completely peeled off. There was also a devastating landslide on the border with Austria that hit the Brenner motorway.

At least in Milan the weather is expected to clear up again on Tuesday. But that won’t last long. Already on Thursday (November 2nd) the meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara will be from 3Bmeteo According to the report, new rains are expected. Thunderstorms are also possible, which could last until Friday night (November 3rd). However, that should only be the beginning: Last A US researcher warned of extreme “super storms”. (cheese)