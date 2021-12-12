The AX Milano continues the march as unbeaten, eleventh consecutive victory, but must sweat to get the better of Germani, 76-62. Brescia fights with pride and holds up until the 38 ‘, a sumptuous fourth period by Ricci (14 points in 17 minutes), Bentil (14 points) and a full substance Melli (14 rebounds) bending Della Valle’s resistance (17 at the siren ) and companions. Milan immediately protagonist at the start, the red and white wall makes every conclusion difficult, Tarczewski’s dunk certifies the first mini escape of the match, 6-0. The experience of Datome and Melli boost the hosts’ break, Brescia remains dry for over 5 minutes, a half miracle by Della Valle unlocks the guests, 9-2. Then again Della Valle for the soft support of -2, 9-7. The troop of coach Magro remains in the running thanks to the high notes of Gabriel and Mitrou-Long, 15-12 at the first siren. Bentil’s energy is essential for Olimpia trying to keep away the guests, a foray by Shields gives the maximum advantage to the men of coach Messina, 25-16. Back to bite in his own half Milan, the Datome jumper gives the first margin in double figures, 27-16. Germani does not give up and immediately returns to the race, Mitrou-Long closes the red and white 10-0 with two bombs spun, 27-22. Recovery from Brescia that continues, Della Valle continues to hurt, impacting at 27 after a peremptory 11-0. Try the new Tarcewski shoulder but it is always equal at the interval 32-32. After the long break coach Messina immediately plays the Alviti card, the powders remain wet from the perimeter of Milan who is struggling to find rhythm in attack, a lay-up by Petrucelli sanctions the first overtaking of the match. Alviti revives the percentages from the arc of the hosts who cling to a heroic Melli in the colored area, 39-36 signed by Bentil’s penetration. The move Alviti still pays dividends, the danger of the former Trieste opens the Brescia area where Tarczewski returns to rage, 45-40. The Lioness who holds up fiercely fights using the experience of Burns and the verve of Laquintana, Moore’s blitz is worth a draw and overtaking, 47-48. Milan climbs ahead of the penultimate siren relying on Bentil and Datome, 52-49. The challenge at the opening of the last quarter rises further in intensity, Ricci fights on both sides of the field, the former Virtus Bologna fires the missile of the plus 7, 60-53. Even an impalpable Grant wakes up, Germani has the heart and pride to stay in the wake, 62-57 in the 37th minute. Cobbins devours the minus 3, Ricci punishes with the bomb that gives the momentum to the AX. 67-60 after another paw of the blue wing. The winning acute is from Melli, flying dunk for the former Pelicans, Brescia runs out of fuel this time, 76-62 the final.

Varese-Naples 89-98 dts

With a 31-point Rich (7/13 from 2 and 4/7 from 3) and the consistency under the planks of a double-double Zerini (6/6 shooting, 16 points and 10 rebounds) and a good McDuffie ( 20 of evaluation), Napoli sprints in the overtime and wins its fifth victory in a row, nullifying the recovery attempt of a Varese who, in the last quarter returns from -14 of the 30 ‘, but then misses too much from the line (20/34 on free throws, 59%) and throws to the wind the opportunity to rise from an increasingly deficient ranking. The chronicle says that if Gevi starts with two counterattacks in a row (0-5 at 1’30 “), a brief moment of effectiveness of the new red and white playmaker Keene allows the first internal advantage (+6 17-11 at 4’10” ). However, it is Rich who, in double figures already at 7 ‘, favors a 13-0 external partial which leads to an external + 9 (19-28 at 8’30 “). At the start of the second quarter, also Lombardi and Zerini pierce the ineffective defense of an Openjobmetis from the arc that forces Vertemati to a time out (31-39 at 13’19 “). It is useless because, between offensive forcing and obvious defensive gaps, Varese suffers in every game situation the Neapolitan quintet that flies at +19 (37-56 at 18’30 “). The consequence is that Gentile and his companions go to the locker room for the long interval between a few whistles of a disappointed Masnago. After 20 minutes of heavy difficulty, the home quintet tries to raise their heads but between the 22nd and the 23rd minute the expulsion for protests of a Gentile at the worst test of the season (for him 13 minutes with 1/8 of 2 and 0/2 from 3) and, in the following action, the coach on the bench against Vertemati seems to block any recovery ambition (62-76 at 30 ‘). Not so: despite a Zerini who asserts himself from below but also from outside (third triple at 33 ‘), Varese tries again and with the defensive pressure of De Nicolao changes the game: a triple from Jones, Kell’s free throws later Technical to Parks and a tap-in with a dunk by Egbunu make her reach -1 at 37’06 “(78-79). The final of the regular time is heart-pounding: Napoli lowers the averages, the Openjobmetis has the overtaking ball twice but Beane and Jones fail from the arc. If McDuffie is relentless from the line, Egbunu does not score the first free throw after an unsportsmanlike to Zerini (79-81). Kell also makes 1/2 from the charity line (16/27 on free throws for the Openjobmetis at 40 ‘) but the usual Egbunu puts Varese back in the lead (82-81). On the opposite side Marini scores two free throws, then at 11 ”from the siren Egbunu is back in the line: he makes only one (83-83). There are 4 seconds left, the ball goes Rich who finds the iron and McDuffie’s tap in arrives at the end of time. At the start of extra time, Vertemati loses Beane for a cramp and then De Nicolao in the fifth foul. Napoli makes a 7-0 break (83-90 at 42’50 “), Keene gets stopped by Marini and Gevi can consolidate in third place in the standings.