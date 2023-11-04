Alessandro Florenzi, AC Milan player, spoke to ‘Sky Sports‘ at the end of Milan-Udinese match of the 11th day of the Serie A 2023-2024 which took place at ‘San Siro‘. Here, then, are his statements.

At the moment: “I’ll start from afar. Performance with Juve up until the sending off and even after was really good, we definitely did something wrong with PSG, in Naples we deserved to win based on what we expressed. Tonight we were missing something. Clarity, we lost a lot of balls In my opinion it all starts from the clarity that is needed in certain moments: I’ll give an example but it’s not to judge, if at the beginning of the second half Reijnders’ strike goes in, the game changes. But tonight it seemed like the game that if you shoot 25 times you don’t enter”.