AC MILAN 4-2 UDINESE: THEO HERNANDEZ ANSWERS BECAO. REBIC AND BRAHIM DIAZ KO THE FRIULANS

The Milan Italian champion starts the season by dropping a poker of goals atUdinese and giving moments of great football: it ends 4-2 the match of San Siro (sold out – 40 thousand subscribers and 30 thousand tickets sold – 70,197 fans flocked to the stadium) with the Rossoneri going immediately below after 90 seconds for the header of Becao (fifth goal in Serie A and third in career of the Brazilian defender against the Devil), but within a quarter of an hour they have already overturned it thanks to a perfect penalty by Theo Hernandez (first penalty for 8 months now: the last was against Spezia on January 17: in that case he always kicked the French full-back but did not transform him) and the goal of Rebic (Calabria cross set in motion by a nice play by Brahim Diaz). At the end of the first half, they equalized with their heads Masina (lost by Messias). In the second half, Milan’s third goal signed by Diaz (which takes advantage of an indecision of the Friulian defense on a cross by Theo Hernandez and anticipates the goalkeeper) and 4-2 final which is worth the brace of Ante Rebic with an assist of one Brahim extra-luxury format (on the ball recovered thanks to the pressing of Messias on Pereira).

AC MILAN-UDINESE 4-2, THE ROSSONERI’S REPORT CARDS

Maignan vote 6 blameless on goals. In the second half he was not surprised by Samardzic’s shot and Soopy’s header

Calabria vote 7 He gets the penalty of the equalizer and gives the assist to Rebic for the doubling. He pushes a lot on the offensive front and never suffers in the defense phase.

Kalulu vote 6.5 He made no mistake and got the well-deserved applause of the 70,000 at San Siro for a splendid finish on Deulofeu in the first half.

Tomori vote 6 Careful game and no blame on goals conceded.

Theo Hernandez vote 7 He transforms the penalty that brings Milan to 1-1 with icy coldness (displacing Silvestri) and it is his cross from which the Udinese omelette is born at 3-2 then transformed by Diaz.

Theo Hernandez (photo Lapresse)



Bennacer vote 7 Clear direction, dictates the timing well and with some high quality plays

Krunic vote 6 – Not always precise and sometimes struggling in closing, but he struggles and runs a lot. Good opening for Theo Hernandez who kicks off the 3-2 goal (from 83 ‘ Pobega sv)

Messias vote 6 – The error weighs on Masina’s 2-2 goal. For the rest, a generous performance and has the merit of going well in pressing in the action that will then lead to the final 4-2 (from 71 ‘ Saelemaekers vote 6 is inserted for the management of the ending and makes his)

Brahim Diaz vote 8 He enters as a protagonist in all four of Milan’s goals, scores one and also puts an assist in his score. Class performance that of the Rossoneri number 10, who also takes a lot of running (from 71 ‘ De Ketelaere vote 6.5 shows flashes of class that promise great things for the future)

Rafael Leao vote 5.5 Gray day: he is caged by the Udinese defense and does not find his usual ideas in speed. In the final he touches the net with a nice left that ends up a little high (from 83 ‘ Origi sv).

Rebic vote 8 Two goals as a seasoned finisher of the penalty area and a performance as an all-out striker: he sprints, goes deep and does not give points of reference to the opposing defenders, varying on the whole offensive front (from 71 ‘ Giroud vote 6: enters with Milan in management of the advantage and has no great opportunities to show off)

Pegs rating 7.5 His Milan restarts where he finished in May: playing excellent football, with order, clarity and personality. Without fears or anxieties even when the mistakes arrive that lead Udinese first and then to 2-2.

AC MILAN-UDINESE 4-2 SCORE

Theo Hernandez, Rebic, Calabria and Krunic (photo Lapresse)



AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic (83 ‘Pobega), Bennacer; Messias (71 ‘Saelemaekers), Brahim Diaz (71’ De Ketelaere), Leao (83 ‘Origi); Rebic (71 ‘Giroud). Available: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Ballo-Touré, Adli, Bakayoko, Kjaer, Florenzi. Coach: Pioli

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Nehuen Perez (65 ‘Ebosse), Nuytinck; Soppy, Pereyra, Walace (76 ‘Lovric), Makengo (76’ Samardzic), Masina (82 ‘Ebosele); Deulofeu, Success (65 ‘Beto). Available: Padelli, Piana, Abankwah, Palumbo, Benkovic, Bijol, Nestorovski, Guessand, Pafundi. Coach: Sottil

MARKERS: 2 ‘Becao, 11’ pen. Theo Hernandez, 15 ‘Rebic, 48’ pt Masina. 47 ‘st Brahim Diaz, 67’ Rebic

Referee: Marinelli of Tivoli

Note: 70,197 spectators for 1,700,088.00 euros in receipts.



Ammonites: Soppy, Nehuen Perez, Emosele for foul play, Krunic and Becao for mutual misconduct. Corners: 6-1 for Milan



Recovery: 4 ‘pt. 6 ‘st.

Error processing SSI file

Subscribe to the newsletter

