May is fundamental for the Rossoneri, even after the away match in Reggio Emilia. The Elliott Fund will have to decide whether to accept Investcorp’s or Red Bird’s offer. And the contracts of Maldini and Massara must be renewed
An anomalous heat wave in Milan in May, with peaks well above the seasonal average. Who knows whether AC Milan has also contributed to raising the temperatures … These are hot days for the Rossoneri, both on and off the pitch. And it will be like this for a couple of weeks, perhaps more: on the table there is not only the Scudetto to be won on Sunday in Reggio Emilia, the final part of the spring will also have to say a lot about the future corporate structure of the club in via Aldo Rossi.
#Milan #weeks #future #championship #sale #scenarios
