An anomalous heat wave in Milan in May, with peaks well above the seasonal average. Who knows whether AC Milan has also contributed to raising the temperatures … These are hot days for the Rossoneri, both on and off the pitch. And it will be like this for a couple of weeks, perhaps more: on the table there is not only the Scudetto to be won on Sunday in Reggio Emilia, the final part of the spring will also have to say a lot about the future corporate structure of the club in via Aldo Rossi.