The boy was shot in the chest: he was taken to the Polyclinic. A 26-year-old ended up at Humanitas

Two stabbings, one of which serious, took place last night along the Navigli, one of the best-known areas of the Milanese nightlife. The first around 4.30, along the Alzaia Naviglio grande. A 26-year-old boy was injured and was taken to the Humanitas of Rozzano in minor conditions.

More serious are those of a 28-year-old who, just over an hour later, was stabbed in the chest in Ripa di Porta Ticinese and was transported to the general hospital.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Milano investigate both episodes.