First the slaps, then the blade pointed at. All for 10 euros. A 26-year-old Italian boy with a criminal record was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Milan on charges of robbery after having attacked and robbed two minors on board a regional train.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri, everything happened around 16.30 on a Novara-Pioltello regional train on the section of the Milan railway link between Dateo and Porta Vittoria. The 26-year-old allegedly approached the two teenagers and attacked them: first the slaps, then the blade aimed at them. The terrified young victims handed him the few euros.

When the attacker got out, the kids called the police, describing him and indicating the direction of escape. The soldiers of the Rogoredo station have blocked the 26-year-old found in possession of a switchblade and the stolen goods.