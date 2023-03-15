Wednesday the oldest classic: first edition 1876. Departure from Rho and arrival in Orbassano after 192 km. Bettiol returns after the crash at Strade Bianche: test for Sanremo. The Olympian Carapaz makes his debut

Wednesday is the big day of the 104th Milan-Turin, the oldest classic in the world: first edition 1876. Departure from Rho and arrival in Orbassano after 192 km. 17 teams and 115 riders at the start. Three days from Milan-Sanremo it will be a festival for sprinters: Mark Cavendish, winner in 2022, against Dylan Groenewegen, Biniam Girmay, Fernando Gaviria, Nacer Bouhanni, Matthew Walls, Matteo Malucelli, Luca Mozzato, Jordi Meeus and Matteo Moschetti. Alberto Bettiol returns to racing, after the great fear at the Strade Bianche, when he violently hit his head and was saved by his helmet: an important test for the Florentine in view of Saturday’s Sanremo. Among the starters will be the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2019 Richard Carapaz, making his seasonal debut. See also F1 Ferrari on track at Fiorano with Robert Shwartzman

history — The Milano-Torino was born on 25 May 1876, 33 years before the Giro d’Italia. Eight of them showed up on the velocipedes of the time and the Milanese Paolo Magretti, student of the Parini high school, naturalist and explorer, famous for his studies on zoology and insects, was the first of the four pioneers who arrived in Turin, welcomed by ten thousand people. Eleven hours to cover 150 km, average 13.3 km/h.

path — The route is substantially flat, except for crossing the Canavese where some ramps are proposed together with short ups and downs that have neither lengths nor particular slopes. Departure from Rho to cross the upper Po Valley on flat roads in the area of ​​rice fields, touching Magenta, Novara and Vercelli to then move on to the Canavese area at Caluso and Foglizzo. The Canavese presents itself with small ups and downs that continue up to the north of Turin in the area of ​​the Parco della Mandria. At the entrance to the Val di Susa, the road returns substantially slightly downhill or flat until the finish. In the built-up areas crossed, you will encounter the usual city obstacles such as roundabouts, traffic reservations and raised passageways. Last 5 km flat on very wide city streets with roundabouts in succession. Last corner 400m from the finish. See also Women impose their potential in the sport of Colombia

