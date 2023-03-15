Big surprise at the Milan-Turin: first historic victory for the Tudor team, the Swiss team of Fabian Cancellara which in 2023 made the leap into the Professional category. The Dutchman Arvid De Kleijn, 28, beats the Colombian Fernando Gaviria and hits the 104th edition of the Milan-Turin, the oldest classic: first edition 1876. On the podium, in third place, another Dutchman Casper Van Uden. Fifth Matteo Moschetti (Q 36.5), best Italian. “Cancellara will be proud of us, today we did a great team job,” said a very excited De Kleijn. At the finish line in Orbassano, a very fast race along the Po valley, without difficulty, with a final average of 48.194 km/h. The race was characterized by the escape of five brave, in the open for 178 km: Johan Meens (Bingoal WB), Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost), Alessio Nieri (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Alessandro Iacchi and Veljko Stojnic (Team Corratec).