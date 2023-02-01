A 38-year-old woman died this afternoon around 2.30 pm, after being hit by a truck while she was on her bicycle in Viale Brianza, on the corner with Piazzale Loreto, in Milan. Immediate assistance from firefighters and 118, who intervened with an ambulance and self-medication, but for the 38-year-old there was nothing to do.

The local police of Milan are investigating the fatal accident. According to the first reconstructions, the truck and the bicycle, both coming from viale Monza, crossed piazzale Loreto. It was there that the heavy vehicle turned right onto Viale Brianza, running over the cyclist. To ascertain the dynamics, it remains to be clarified what direction the 38-year-old was following. The truck driver stopped to help but there was nothing they could do for the woman.