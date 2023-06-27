Milan transfer market, Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea

The days of the sale of Sandro Tonali that had touched many fans of the Milan (but 80 million can never be refused) seem to be behind us. The Devil’s Moncada-Furlani try to put the accelerator on the market and is about to place three shots (beyond Sportiello, second goalkeeper blocked for 6 months which will be made official in the next few hours).

The first? The Rossoneri have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a player who will give weight to the Milan midfield. the 27-year-old English midfielder will be paid 16 million euros plus 4 million in bonuses linked to team objectives: being non-EU, the Rossoneri will only have one high potential slot to exploit.

Milan transfer market, Pulisic is approaching the Rossoneri

Negotiations for Christian Pulisic are well underway again from the blues, 24-year-old American striker (with a Croatian passport, therefore a Community one) who will strengthen the offensive department of the Devil. Unlike what some have written in the last few hours, the player more than a reinforcement on the right (where he can play, but it’s not his favorite ’tile’) could probably be used as an attacking midfielder or in any case a player behind the strikers. In fact, Pulisic loves to start from the left (but Theo-Leao is on that track) or central. Last season was complicated (for him, but for all of Chelsea in general) with 24 appearances and a goal in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt about his talent: he’s quick, has excellent technique, jumps , discreet feeling with goals and quality player.

AC Milan transfer market, Luka Romero from Lazio

In the next few hours the arrival of Luka Romero should be defined (meeting with agent Fali Ramadami), a very young attacking midfielder from Lazio and Argentina’s Under 20 team. The class of 2004 is a bet: in the last season he didn’t explode as some might have thought with the biancoceleste shirt, but the ‘little Messi’ has talent, he arrives at no cost and could play his chances on the right where Milan are trying to insert a quality player (with Messias or possibly Saelemaekers at the start).

Milan transfer market, Reijnders or Musah in midfield

In midfield then Milan will look for another blow: according to Sky the AC Milan club would be thinking about Yunus Musah, American midfielder owned by Valencia valued at around 18 million and with an Italian passport. However, the 24-year-old’s candidacy remains strong Tijjani Reijnders of Az Alkmaar (it can close at 18-20 million).

AC Milan, Kamada or Arda Guler transfer market? Cala Chukwueze

The slot for the last non-EU that can be used by Milan? Theoretically it should be used to take the 26-year-old Japanese Daichi Kamada (with which an agreement was found, 16 goals in 46 appearances this year with Eintracht Frankfurt) and at that point the track that leads to Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, the Nigerian Robben). However, it remains to understand the fate of Arda Guler: for the jewel of the 2005 class, Milan would be ready to pay 22 million plus bonuses, 4.5 more than the release clause set at 17.5 but we also have to deal with the knot of commissions (we’re talking about 15 million).

Ibrahimovic: “I’m proud that the fans want me back at Milan in another role”

“I am proud of the fact that people want to see me again in Milan also in another role. Milan has remained in my heart, what I went through with this club is something that remains inside. And then seeing the passion of the fans like today is something that gives me a lot. Now I’ll take some time, let’s see what happens. It’s only been three weeks, maybe I’ll go back to playing, you never know. Maybe in a month I’ll be in retreat with Milan…”, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s words to the Gazzetta dello Sport

